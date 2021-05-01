Assura (LON:AGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.64

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.64 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 74.64 ($0.98). Assura shares last traded at GBX 74.45 ($0.97), with a volume of 4,738,651 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.75 ($1.09).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). Insiders have purchased a total of 606 shares of company stock worth $44,835 in the last 90 days.

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

