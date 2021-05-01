Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.46% of Astronics worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Astronics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $537.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

