Asura Coin One Day Volume Tops $62.00 (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Asura Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded up 132.3% against the US dollar. Asura Coin has a total market cap of $70,137.32 and $62.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Asura Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00284316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.12 or 0.01081719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00727248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,603.60 or 1.00158896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asura Coin Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 coins. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . The official website for Asura Coin is asuracoin.io

Asura Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asura Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asura Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asura Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.