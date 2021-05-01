Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.82

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.12. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 85,194 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $152.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

