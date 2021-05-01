AtromG8 (AG8) Market Cap Achieves $1.69 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 17% against the dollar. AtromG8 has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $57,982.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00284544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.01 or 0.01111586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.00 or 0.00728329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,601.80 or 0.99887873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

