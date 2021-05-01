AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

T opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

