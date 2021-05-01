AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 201.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

