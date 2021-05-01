AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,713 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.