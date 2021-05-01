AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

