Attila Trading Up 48.5% This Week (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Attila has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $203.52 million and $2.92 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00864020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

ATT is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

