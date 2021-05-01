Audius Achieves Market Cap of $321.87 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Audius has a total market cap of $321.87 million and $69.85 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.00865859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00095701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.09 or 0.08547890 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.