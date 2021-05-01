Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.73

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$14.29. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 15,899 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.73. The stock has a market cap of C$973.41 million and a PE ratio of 11.21.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

