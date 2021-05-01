Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.