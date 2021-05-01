Aurora Trading Up 2.7% This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $46.50 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00860630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00096140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

