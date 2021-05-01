AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). AutoWeb reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AUTO stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. AutoWeb has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

