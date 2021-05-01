AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,433,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,464.12 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,407.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,236.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

