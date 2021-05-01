Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $4.21 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $32.70 or 0.00056478 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.21 billion and $422.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 45% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00314267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028763 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,930,782 coins and its circulating supply is 128,764,747 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

