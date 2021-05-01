Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Shares Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 405.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the quarter. Avanti Acquisition accounts for about 1.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.42% of Avanti Acquisition worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AVAN opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.