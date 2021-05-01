AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,431.25 ($57.89).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVV. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

In related news, insider James Kidd sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,673 ($47.99), for a total value of £948,809.36 ($1,239,625.50). Also, insider Craig Hayman sold 32,000 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,551 ($46.39), for a total value of £1,136,320 ($1,484,609.35).

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,480 ($45.47) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,598.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,695.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,862 ($37.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a market capitalization of £10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 178.46.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.