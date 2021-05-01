AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AXAHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

AXAHY stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

