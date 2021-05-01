Axe Price Tops $0.13 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $686,556.69 and $289.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $823.87 or 0.01433548 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

