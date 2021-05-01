Axis DeFi Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $988,767.92 and $87,329.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.00867814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.