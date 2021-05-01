AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 708,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $763.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

