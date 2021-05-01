Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

