Azuki Price Up 32.7% Over Last 7 Days (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Azuki has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $106,463.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00285846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.46 or 0.01131025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.05 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.61 or 1.00013834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

