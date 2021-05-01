BABB (BAX) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One BABB coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BABB has a market capitalization of $51.17 million and $3.91 million worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BABB has traded up 62.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00855559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BABB Profile

BABB (BAX) is a coin. It launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,712,500,000 coins. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here . BABB’s official message board is medium.com/@BABB . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . BABB’s official website is getbabb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

