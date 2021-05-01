Badger DAO Trading Up 46.6% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.50 or 0.00064977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $322.66 million and approximately $37.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.88 or 0.00869504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00049919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.