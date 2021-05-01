BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.66

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $7.09. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 3,050 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

