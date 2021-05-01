Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 146,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

BCSF stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.