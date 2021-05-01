Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

