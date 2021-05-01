Banano (BAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $692,157.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Banano has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and approximately $692,157.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 102% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,959,123 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

