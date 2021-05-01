Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,090 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

BAC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.