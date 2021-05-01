Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $215.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

BOCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

