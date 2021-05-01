Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$111.96.

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$116.01 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$61.05 and a 52-week high of C$117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.60.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500009 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.