Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report sales of $26.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.55 million and the lowest is $25.12 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $111.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.55 million to $120.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.51 million to $124.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in Barings BDC by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $497.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 124.59%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

