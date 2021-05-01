Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.48. 12,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

