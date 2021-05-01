Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.780-1.980 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.78-1.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 294,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,196. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

