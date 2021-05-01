Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 551,344,448 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £6.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 15% working interest in P2470 and P2478 offshore license; and 8% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as 8% working interest in PEDL330 and PEDL345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

