Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 63,996 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $244,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.