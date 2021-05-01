Basic Attention Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $462.00 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002200 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $462.00 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00868115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

