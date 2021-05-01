BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $45.41 million and $1.29 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00864020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

