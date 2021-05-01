BASIC Trading Up 37% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. BASIC has a total market cap of $47.60 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.63 or 0.00776918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00095272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.69 or 0.07687070 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

