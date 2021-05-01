Basid Coin (BASID) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $58.28 million and $1.93 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.13 or 0.00867402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Basid Coin

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

