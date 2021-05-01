Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMWYY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $33.34 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

