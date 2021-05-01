BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 84,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.