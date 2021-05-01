BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

