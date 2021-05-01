BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $114.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

