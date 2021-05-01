BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BXP opened at $109.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

