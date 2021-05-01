BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after buying an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,799,000 after buying an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $79.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,995.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.