BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 3,492 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.72 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

